Cold Weather Fun for the Kids

Don’t let the kids get bored this winter.

Brent from Cadence Preschool Academy has some advice to keep them busy.

1) Just cause its cold doesn’t mean you have to avoid outside all together. Remember more layers = sweating so hydrate!



2) Use community resources: Indoor courts or gyms, Pools, get kids involved in winter sports.



3) Bring outsides toys in: Maybe move some furniture get the hula hoops out and do it inside, kids will get a kick out of it!



4) Use tablets to your advantage: google some quick fun games on youtube, or some family workouts. This will also appeal to those kids who love their tablets



5) Play games that require movement without electronics: Simon says, twister. Things that are good for limited space

