Celebrating Read Across America Day

Now is a great time to introduce your children to reading! Read Across America is an initiative on reading created by the National Education Association that began in 1997. One part of the project is National Read Across America Day, held on the school day closest to March 2, the birthday of Dr. Seuss. Heather Grocott from Cadence Academy Preschool shares how they are celebrating Read Across America all week.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

