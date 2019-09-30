Advice for Nursing mothers

This morning in The Modern Parent going back to work after having a new baby can be tough.

If you’re a mom who is nursing your newborn there are some things to keep in mind.

Heather Grocott, Director for Cadence Academy Preschool joined us with some tips for new moms.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

