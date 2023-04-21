(THE RHODE SHOW) – Most parents would agree – having a child is one of life’s greatest joys. It’s a time of so much love and wonder and often many questions and sometimes worry.

If you are a new parent or an expectant one – there are so many support groups across our area that can help and reassure you, you are not alone.

“The Rhode Island New Moms Connection, hosts two groups here a group for new mothers on Tuesdays and those women may or may not be breastfeeding but that’s just general support for new mothers. There is also a pregnancy group that meets in the evening – that’s to prepare moms for the birth of their baby,” says Kathy Moren, from Healthy Babies, Happy Moms.”

For breastfeeding support and guidance, Saturday classes are available – open to the public at no charge.

Moren says, “I just really like our group because I feel like our moms get their questions answered by someone who is seeing them and sees what they are going through rather than just some random person online and they also get the support of other mothers.”

The classes are held in East Greenwich at Healthy Babies, Happy Moms. Over the years, owner, Kathy Moren has seen first-hand how these support groups have helped.

“I’ve had women that have come for a whole year and they have no breast feeding issues, they just like to come because they like to be around other women and because they like to encourage the moms that have the really little babies.”

