‘Little Lamb Shenanigans’ provides nighttime laughs for kids

Dartmouth Dad, Ed Pacheco, turned the silly stories his daughters loved into a nighttime book the whole family will enjoy. Pacheco talks about his inspiration and motivation to write “Little Lamb Shenanigans”. Plus, where to find it and how your purchase can help those in need.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.