How parents can prep for kindergarten

Audrey McClelland, local mom blogger and mother of five, shares her tips on how parents can prepare to send their children to kindergarten!

Start reading some books about kindergarten to get your child excited

Start taking dry runs to school over the summer

Join a school Facebook group to get to know some of the other parents

Schedule playdates with other students over the summer

Be honest with the teachers about your child and their nerves

Talk to other parents in the school

