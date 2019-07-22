WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show

How parents can prep for kindergarten

Audrey McClelland 2017_542403

Audrey McClelland, local mom blogger and mother of five, shares her tips on how parents can prepare to send their children to kindergarten!

  • Start reading some books about kindergarten to get your child excited
  • Start taking dry runs to school over the summer
  • Join a school Facebook group to get to know some of the other parents
  • Schedule playdates with other students over the summer
  • Be honest with the teachers about your child and their nerves
  • Talk to other parents in the school

