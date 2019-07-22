How parents can prep for kindergarten

Audrey McClelland, local mom blogger and mother of five, shares her tips on how parents can prepare to send their children to kindergarten!
- Start reading some books about kindergarten to get your child excited
- Start taking dry runs to school over the summer
- Join a school Facebook group to get to know some of the other parents
- Schedule playdates with other students over the summer
- Be honest with the teachers about your child and their nerves
- Talk to other parents in the school
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.