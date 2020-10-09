Blogger shares time saving tips for busy parents

Parenting

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

This fall is even crazier than usual for parents. They started the year dealing with online learning, and are now worrying about the health of kids going back to socially distanced classes. Colleen Burns is a mother of six and the founder of the “Mom on the Run” blog and authort of “Momarchy: why moms rule the world”. Colleen joins The Rhode Show with timely tips for busy moms.

For More Information Visit: www.TipsonTV.com

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams