Back to School abuse prevention tips for parents

Getting ready for the upcoming school year isn’t all about notebooks, brand-new clothes or lunchboxes. It’s also about preparing your child for a new transition and laying the foundation for good communication.

We spoke with Kathy Sullivan, Director Kent County Prevention Coalition and Jill Marshall, School Resource Officer-Warwick Public Schools for some tips on how to talk to your kids about drugs and alcohol as the new school year begins.

Find out more at https://www.riprevention.org/index.php

