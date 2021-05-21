New services offered at Citizens for Citizens

Pamela Wildnauer from Citizens for Citizens stops by The Rhode Show to discuss the new services they’re offering and highlights employment and volunteer opportunities with the organization.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.