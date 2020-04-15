Gem Plumbing and Heating: Contactless Service

Target 12 on WPRI.com

This morning in Home Solutions.

Larry from Gem Plumbing and Heating joined us to tell us about their contactless service.

They want to keep you safe and their technicians safe.

Techs are wearing a complete set of personal protective equipment.


-They will call or text to greet the customer


-Prior to the call, they will ensure that the correct parts were sent safely sent to the technician and the tech can go right to the system that needs attention, get the job fixed and get out.

-All documents are sent over electronically, and payments are made online.


– They’ve designed these services with the safety and comfort of your family in mind.

