Home hacks to make everyday tasks easier

From wrestling with a fitted sheet in the washing machine to trying to keep your plants alive, we have some ways to make everyday takes a little easier and more enjoyable. Michaela shares a few products that can help.
Trac-Grabber: a quick, simple, and effective solution to being stranded and disabled in all types of terrain and adverse condition
Wad-Free: easy-to-use laundry gadget that prevents your sheets from tangling, twisting, and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer
FurZapper: toss it into the washer and dryer with your laundry and let it work its magic. This tacky, flexible disc is just sticky enough to gently collect and pull fur, hair, dust and debris from items as they tumble through the cycles.
HandsOn Gloves: all-in-one shedding/bathing/grooming gloves
Original Wall Stamp: Roll paint on, Stamp, Remove, Repeat
Daisy Rain Garden: easy to use, simply connect to any garden hose or irrigation system, and are reliable keeping your plants watered
