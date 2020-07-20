Easy and enjoyable items for moms on the go!

The Rhode Show Staycation
Busy moms are always looking for ways to make day-to-day tasks and activities easier and more enjoyable. Michaela shares some products that can help do just that!

Products featured:

TiriPro Prisma Pro Dryer: Negative ions generated by the Prisma dryer repair hair during the drying process by quickly breaking down water molecules – this allows hair to dry up to 60% faster than other typical hair dryers!

Vai Athletica Sports Bra: Use this sports bra to hold your phone, key fob, sunglasses, cards, cash and much more.

BooginHead pacifier clips

Thermos stainless steel water bottle: keeps liquids cold for 12 hours

Foldable water dish

Chicco jogging stroller

Joolz Aer stroller

Nod Pod eye/sleep mask

