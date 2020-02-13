Childcare, CoWorking and Fitness under one roof

The Coggeshall Club works to enable every member of the family to enjoy their day-to-day by bringing licensed childcare, inspiring workspaces and fitness under one roof.

‘The Clubhouse’ is their fully licensed childcare program where our kids will explore their world through play based care. The Montessori-style education is provided by nurturing, caring and fully qualified caregivers.

Shared and Private Workspace:

Whether members are working remotely, have flexible schedules are self employed, in school or simply want a place to relax & read while the kids are playing, The Coggeshall Club offers workspaces set away from the hustle of day to day life. It is an unlimited offer for all member families, whether your kids are there at that time or not.

Fitness & Wellness:

Members are also able to use our Peloton Spin bikes and have a free unrestricted membership. Their wellness suite offers access to massage, physical therapy, reflexology, reiki, life & career coaching, new and expecting parent support groups, career coaching and more.