Building a new home for spring

Are you ready to move this Spring and are you considering building a new home in East Bay RI or Southeastern Mass? If so, you may want to visit The Mello Group and ask about their listings for new subdivisions in the area. Jennifer Mello discusses some of the upcoming neighborhoods that aren’t even marketed yet.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

