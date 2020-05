Whether your hours have been reduced, you’ve been furloughed, or you’ve been laid off altogether, many of us have experienced some form of job loss due to the pandemic. Smart shopping expert, Trae Bodge shares practical tips for how you can start earning money from home.

Do you have a skill that doesn’t involve in-person contact, like graphic design, illustrating or editing? Use a platform, like Fiverr.com to look for work opportunities. Categories such as ebooks, video and animation, music and audio, and gaming have been particularly popular during this time. Fiverr provides a safe place for people to find work, as everything is done digitally and online, and they were the first company to pledge support for the Freelance Relief fund, enacted by the Freelancer’s Union, which will offer financial assistance to freelancers of up to $1000 per freelance household.