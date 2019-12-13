Holiday travel trends and gift ideas

The gifts of travel and memories are priceless according to Adventure Journalist and Travel Channel Host Kinga Philipps. Kinga is sharing her best can’t-miss vacation suggestions that anyone can schedule last minute or in early January.

Find more information at TipsonTV.com

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

