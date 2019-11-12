Holiday travel hotspots

Live Now
Learn about the hot destinations for holiday travel
If you’re looking to get away for the Season and are looking for a spot that is both festive and fun, Collette has some great options! From Holiday Markets in countries such as Germany and Austria to some gorgeous ones right here in the US, they can help you plan the perfect trip.

Joining us on ‘The Rhode Show’ this morning with more info and great advice was Jessica Hatch, Marketing Manager at Collette.

To learn more, head to: https://www.gocollette.com/en

