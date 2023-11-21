The Holiday Lights Spectacular is back at RWP Zoo! A dazzling light display through the Zoo, featuring 40 acres of festive larger-than-life luminous displays, This year’s event is even bigger and brighter with more than 3 1/2 million illuminated lights! Stacey Johnson, Executive Director, joins us to share all about it, along with Michaela Nelson and Xochi, a military macaw.

For the holidays, the RWP Zoo has gift offerings, from memberships to adopting an animal, think of us for those hard-to-please people on your list.

For more information, head here.