Did Santa not get you everything you wanted?
Ya know you can always just treat yourself to some cool things this Holiday season.
We’ve put together a list of some of our favorite things.
ARBOR Snowboard / Element Rocker
Arcade Performance Stretch Belt
Salewa Sarner Wool Hooded Jacket
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.