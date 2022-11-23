Gadget Guy Steve Greenberg (and host of YouTube’s Gadget Game Show “What The Heck Is That?”) shares some holiday gadget gift ideas.

PRODUCT INFO:

Ugly Christmas Sweater — This year I’m wearing a holiday sweater from UglyChristmasSweater.com — this is from their “custom sweater collection” you upload an image/logo and they can get a sweater to you in about 3-days” $59.99 Check it out at: https://www.uglychristmassweater.com/pages/custom-christmas-sweaters

Air Hogs Flippin’ Frenzy — Bring the outdoor play, indoors with Flippin’ Frenzy, the all-new wild RC t from Air Hogs Super Soft. Spin 360-degrees horizontally or vertically with the exposed arm that pivots for maximum fun. Air Hogs Flippin’ Frenzy puts insane tricks and precision stunt driving in your hands with 2 different colours. Enjoy the red muscle car aesthetic on one side or flip over for a blue sleek sports car look to zip through obstacles with one vehicle. The full-function 2.4GHz remote control allows you to control your RC truck from up to 100 feet range! Have a wild time with the all-new Air Hogs Flippin’ Frenzy. SRP: $49.99; Age: 4+

Kodak STEP Slim Instant Mobile Printer — Sporting a more compact design, the newest addition to the STEP Instant Print Line is the perfect holiday gift for any age! Its easy-to-use, travel-friendly design won’t take up unnecessary space, meaning it can go anywhere with you so that you never miss the chance to capture the moment on the spot. It prints out 2” x 3” photos on sticky-backed Zink paper and through the free KODAK STEP Prints App, you can connect the SLIM Printer to your phone and enjoy editing your images. The STEP Slim Instant Mobile Printer is available now on Amazon for $79.99

The Bark Phone – is a safe smartphone for kids. And kids love that it doesn’t look like a “kid phone,” because it’s not, it’s actually a Samsung A13. Bark’s parental controls are pre-installed so it’s secure the minute you turn it on. It has a GPS powered location tracking PLUS parental management of all calls, texts, emails, apps and searches. And best of all the phone is totally tamper-proof. The Bark Phone plans start at just $49/month with no contract required. For more info go to: www.BARK.us

OttLite SanitizingPRO Desk Lamp with UVC Air Purifier – Did you know that phones are covered in germs? And desks have been shown to have 400 times more germs than a toilet seat. Give the gift of a cleaner, more sanitized workspace with the OttLite SanitizingPRO. A sanitizing desk lamp with built-in HEPA and UVC air purifier, the SanitizingPRO uses three sanitizing techniques plus eyestrain-reducing lighting to create a healthier workspace for the surfaces you touch and the air that you breathe.Using patented SpectraClean sanitizing technology in the shade, it kills bacteria on surfaces like phones, keyboards and desks. With integrated and concealed UVC LEDs in the lamp’s base, it kills viruses and bacteria. The lamp traps allergens with a replaceable HEPA air filter. The filter captures airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns including pollen, mold spores, pet dander and dust mites. With ClearSun® LED lighting in the lamp’s shade, the SanitizingPRO creates a more comfortable and productive workspace as it reduces glare and eyestrain by up to 51%. The OttLite SanitizingPRO LED Desk Lamp is a great gift for college students, people returning to the workspace, or home offices and study spaces, and is available at Office Depot and Office Max stores and www.officedepot.com. $139.99

Link to Office Depot website: https://www.officedepot.com/a/products/6654802/OttLite-Wellness-Series-SanitizingPro-LED-Desk/

Proctor Silex Quick Clean Food Processor — Focus on making great meals without worrying about the mess. This food processor includes the innovative Quick CleanTM cycle to easily clean the bowl, blades and lid. Simply place the chopping blade in the bowl, add water, insert the patent-pending agitator disc with dish soap, lock on the lid and press Clean. After the cycle completes, a quick rinse with water finishes the job. Whether it’s a smooth puree, chunky salsa or soup, you can precisely control food texture with the infinitely variable speed dial. Go from 500 to 2,500 rpms or use pulse for quick bursts of power to process anything from veggies and cheese to hummus and nut butter. The motor is powerful enough to handle your processing tasks with ease. The nine-cup leak proof bowl and lid offers a 2-in-1 feed chute that fits different ingredients such as whole vegetables or an entire block of cheese. Slice potatoes for a baked gratin, shred mozzarella for lasagna, chop veggies for a quick hash or puree fruits for baby food with the stainless-steel chopping blade and the reversible disc. Both attachments are crevice-free and won’t trap food. Use the pour spout to conveniently transfer liquids or purees. Each piece of the food processor stacks effortlessly in place, eliminating difficult twisting or locking. Store all the included accessories in the bowl to keep things neat on the counter or tucked away in the kitchen cabinet. $89.99

Janome Arctic Crystal Sewing Machine — The Janome Arctic Crystal easy-to-use sewing machine was designed with beginners in mind but those with experience will enjoy it too! This vibrant sewing machine has many convenient features including 15 of the most popular built-in stitches including a zigzag stitch; a four-step buttonhole; adjustable stitch length and a front-loading bobbin system. This full-sized sewing machine also has an interior heavy duty metal frame (unlike other cheaper machines) to prevent vibration and stabilize stitches. Other great features include a removable free arm, 3-piece feed dog, darning plate for free-motion sewing, four snap-on presser feet and 800 stitches per minute! The Arctic Crystal sewing machine is versatile, so you can tackle projects like garment sewing, home décor, quilting and even heirloom projects with ease. And this machine weighs in at 12lbs so it’s easily portable too. It’s the perfect holiday gift for the sewist/crafter in your life, or for yourself! Available in 3 colors (Arctic Crystal [green], Couture [blue], and Sorbet [pink]) from your favorite online retailer– Regular retail $129

