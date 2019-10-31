History of Halloween from Ireland

Did you know that Halloween traces its origins to Ireland? To one remote hill, actually, where the first Halloween ceremony took place 3000 years ago and is inspiring a brand new major festival today. Travelzoo senior editor Gabe Saglie joins The Rhode Show live at famous Trim Castle in Ireland with a first-hand, behind the scenes look!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

