Built-in 1787 and in operation until 1896, the old Jamestown windmill stands high on Windmill Hill in the center of the island.

The mill is maintained in working condition, and major renovations to repair damage from weather and insects were completed in 2000-2001.

This year the windmill will be open from 1 pm to 4 pm every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and holiday from June 18 to October 10, 2022, weather permitting, or by appointment.

The windmill may be closed during inclement weather.