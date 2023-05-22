(THE RHODE SHOW) – Working women are taking over the professional world – often while running a household and raising children.

This year, the Rhode Island Press Association compiled a panel of influential women in media for their High School Journalism Day.

The panel was filled with woman in the media including RI Monthly’s Jamie Coelho and reporters Katie Mulvaney, of The Providence Journal, Amanda Milkovits, of The Globe Rhode Island and the Rhode Show’s Melissa Sardelli.

Each of these ladies sharing their knowledge and experience with students across the state interested in a career in media – weighing on some of the biggest challenges in their professions.