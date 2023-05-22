(THE RHODE SHOW) – Working women are taking over the professional world – often while running a household and raising children.
This year, the Rhode Island Press Association compiled a panel of influential women in media for their High School Journalism Day.
The panel was filled with woman in the media including RI Monthly’s Jamie Coelho and reporters Katie Mulvaney, of The Providence Journal, Amanda Milkovits, of The Globe Rhode Island and the Rhode Show’s Melissa Sardelli.
Each of these ladies sharing their knowledge and experience with students across the state interested in a career in media – weighing on some of the biggest challenges in their professions.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.