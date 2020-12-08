“Hidden in Plain Sight” helps parents keep kids safe

“Hidden in Plain Sight” allows parents a unique interactive VIRTUAL opportunity to look into a mock teenager’s bedroom full of common household items that could be used to hide or disguise drug, alcohol, tobacco use or other “risky” behaviors. Heidi Driscoll, South County Prevention Coalition Director and Kathy Sullivan, Kent County Prevention Coalition Director share details on the virtual tool.
For more on the “Hidden in Plain Sight” virtual tool, click here: https://www.riprevention.org/get-involved/
