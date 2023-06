Providence Country Day School and Henry Barnard School merged two years ago.. now, this summer, they are uniting on one campus.

Kevin Folan, Head of Schools, and Eileen Wolf, First Grade Teacher at Henry Barnard joined The Rhode Show today to talk about what the advantage this is for students and families..and how PCD strikes a great balance in terms of school size/class size/ price/ challenge/support.

To learn more about PCD or Henry Barnard School, visit https://www.providencecountryday.org