(THE RHODE SHOW) – It’s allergy season. If you have them or children who suffer from them -you know just how much it can affect your day-to-day activities. So, what are local pediatricians seeing this year.

“At this point what is coming into the office is a lot of allergies and a lot of injuries. The runny nose, the cough that is persisting without fever – think about allergies,” said Peter Pogacar, MD, FAAP.

The symptoms might be similar, but there are so many factors that can affect one’s allergies. Dr. Pogarcar of East Greenwich Pediatrics says this time of the year, allergy prevention is key.

“It’s not about cure, it’s about control. So, remember to use your over the counter allergy medicines and just allergy prevention. Allergy environmental control is something you always want people to think about. Keeping those windows shut in the bedrooms of people who have known pollen allergies, keeping the pets out of the beds of kids who have known pet allergies. Those things actually matter and can reduce your medicine usage quite a bit.”

Allergy or illness? Experts say there are a few signs and symptoms to be on the lookout for when trying to tell the difference.

“It can be challenging for professionals, but obviously if you are getting fevers you are probably not just dealing with allergies. But, if you have symptoms that are persisting for 5, 6, 7, 8, days and it’s a lot of runny nose, cough headache, sore throat…sore throat can be a presenting symptom of allergies…ear pain can be allergies because all the upper airways are connected.”