Helping students make their financial plans for college

With so much unknown right now, you may have some questions regarding your upcoming academic year. Is it too late to apply for financial assistance? Where can I find the forms I need? Who can I speak with to help me break it down?

Whether you are a student or a parent of one, these questions and so much more are most likely relevant to your current situation and they were answered on the show today as we were joined by Gail Walker, School Relations Director from the RI Student Loan Association.

Check out the segment and learn more here: https://www.risla.com/en-us/college-planning-center

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.