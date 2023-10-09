(THE RHODE SHOW) – It’s back to school, back to routine and setting the kids up for a successful school year is top of mind.

For those students entering a new school or transitioning to middle and high school – the new workload can be intense and stressful, that’s why having good study habits from the beginning is important.

“We kind of assume that this is something that is innate and that everybody knows how to do it but in fact it something that needs to be taught explicitly. One of the things that Rhode Island Tutorial is able to do is to teach that. They learn better study habits, how to pioritize, they learn how to color code for example so they know which subject goes with which color.

Halley Lavenstein is the co-director at Rhode Island Tutorial & Educational Services (RITES) and she says the academic will challenges increase as kids get older.

Click here for more information on the services they provide.