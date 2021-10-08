Helping new parents in your life

Barbara Higgins cradles her newborn’s head in her the family home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Concord, N.H. Higgins who lost her 13-year-old daughter to a brain tumor in 2016 has given birth to a son at age 57. Barbara Higgins, and her husband, Kenny Banzhoff, of Concord, have been dealing with grief over the death of their daughter, Molly. (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP)

We started the week by welcoming Michaela back from her maternity leave, a time when many like to visit the new addition to the family. If you have a new parent in your life and you’re looking for something to get them or a way you can help we say…..G.O.F.O.R.I.T.!!!

G: Gift cards- buying a cute onesie or even diapers is helpful, but you never know how quickly baby will grow out of them. A gift card is a great gift for any parent so they can get exactly what they need at the right time.

O: Offer a meal/coffee- It’s all in the phrasing! You may want to bring a cup of joe or lunch to the new parents, but sometimes when asked ‘would you like me to stop for anything?’ one might turn down the offer so as not to bother the one asking. However, when you say something like ‘I’m picking up coffee, text me your order’ they might be more inclined to take you up on the offer. A meal or beverage is always a nice treat during those busy days!

F: Food prep- Bring along a pre-packed meal (freezer meals are great too in case others have brought along food as well). Even preparing a meal in the slow cooker for the family to enjoy later on is helpful.

O: Older sibling- Don’t forget the big brothers and sisters–and the pets too! Whether it’s a new coloring book or toy, or simply taking the kids out in the yard to play, it’s always nice to give the older siblings some special attention.

R: Run Errands- A quick trip to the grocery or dropping off paperwork at the doctor’s office goes a long way! Save the parents a trip and offer to run some errands for them or do a quick chore around the house.

I: Initiate- Don’t feel like you’re bothering mom and dad! The days and hours can go by quickly in the beginning, so feel free to send a sweet message saying you’d like to come visit baby. Between diaper changes, feedings, and day-to-day tasks, parents might need the reminder.

T: Time Limit- Be mindful of your time. If you’re a closer relative or friend and want to assist for a few hours so that mom can nap, you can help walk the dog, etc. that’s fine, but know that the new (now bigger) family may want some down time as well.