The Holiday Season will be here before we know it and, as we discussed on The Rhode Show today, the City needs your help.

Per their Press Release:

The City is searching for two spruce or fir trees: a 35-foot to 45-foot tree to grace the front steps at City Hall and a 15-foot to 20-foot tree for the Providence Rink for the Christmas Tree Lighting.

Residents can nominate their tree by sending an e-mail with a description and photo of the tree to Allison Barry, Cultural Affairs Manager of Art, Culture, Tourism, at abarry@providenceri.gov. The Forestry Division of the Parks Department will cut the winning tree down and haul it away free of charge. Stanley Tree Service will provide crane service for the trees, as they have in past years. Submissions must be received by Thursday, November 12.