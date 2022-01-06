Help Performance Adjusting support the homeless and those in need in Providence

As we all know, the winter months can be an extra challenging time for many. Thankfully, there are ways that you can help those who are in need during this stretch.

Per their website: In an effort to aid, supply, and feed the many homeless people and needy families in the greater Providence area, Performance Adjusting is teaming up with local businesses and incredible individuals all around the state to help the homeless in Providence by giving out bags full of necessities.

Joining us on ‘The Rhode Show’ today to provide info and to discuss further with ways you can assist was Brandon Amo.

For details on the charitable project known as “6 Feet Closer: The Winter Action Project” and more head to: https://winteractionproject.org/

