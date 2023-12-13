For 14 years, Gracie’s restaurant and Ellie’s bakery, along with community partners, have been making “Warm-a-Heart” gingerbread kits for families in Rhode Island to enjoy during the holidays. 100% of the proceeds of these gingerbread kits are donated to the Warm-a-Heart program in partnership with Lifespan, City Year, Dave’s Marketplace, and Refocus to support families within our community. Kits can be purchased at Dave’s Marketplace, Miriam Hospital, or online at ElliesProv.com.

