Hearts at Home improves care for heart patients

As we continue to mark Heart Health Month, this morning we welcomed to ‘The Rhode Show’ Cardiac Nurse Specialist, Angela Audette along with RN Case Manager, Rosa Aguiar.

Sadly, the numbers and statistics do not lie as many patients with chronic heart failure end up cycling in and out of the hospital. The positive news is that now, there is a new program that’s improving the lives of patients with this condition. Today we learned more Hearts at Home, created by Hope Health Visiting Nurses.

To learn more, visit: https://www.hopehealthco.org/

