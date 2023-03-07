The highly anticipated reality competition series “The Challenge: World Championship” is back. In the franchise’s first-ever world tournament, each global MVP will be paired up with a “Challenge” legend. They will work together toward a winning prize of $500,000. We spoke with Tori Deal, who recently won the 38th season of “The Challenge” today ahead of this season.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.