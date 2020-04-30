Healthy Ways to Stay on Track with Your Goals

Bri Blank Alexander, Founder of Bri Healthy™ and Womenspired™ joins us with some great advice on staying on track with your health. While we sit at home, it can be hard to stay focused on your goals. Here are some of Bri’s top tips!

Wear workout clothes in the morning Take advantage of free online workouts How to prevent overeating Healthy snack ideas Practice taking deep breaths Be kind to yourself

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

