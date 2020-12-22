Healthier Holiday Drinks

It’s no secret that liquor sales are up and Americans are increasing their alcohol consumption more than ever since the pandemic began.

Aside from the major potential risks of dependence or addiction, alcohol consumption can also lead to increased body fat and loss of lean muscle mass, increased risk of cancer, and many other serious conditions.

Integrative men’s health specialist Dr. Myles Spar, Chief Medical Officer of Vault Health, has several of his expert recommendations and healthy favorites.

Red Wine

If you pay attention to the news, you’re probably not surprised to see this one at the top of this list. Science has consistently shown that red wine can provide a number of health benefits, especially when it comes to your heart. According to the Mayo Clinic, red wine contains antioxidants like resveratrol that may help lower LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, protect your blood vessels, and inhibit clotting. And a review examining the effects of wine’s abundant antioxidants found it may be beneficial for reducing cardiovascular risk factors. New research suggests red wine may also give your brain a boost by leaving protective compounds in your gut. Looking to understand how red wine consumption can delay the onset of neurodegenerative brain diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, researchers from the Institute of Food Science Research in Madrid studied the compounds left in the gut after wine has passed through it. They discovered that some of these compounds can protect neurons from being damaged or killed off.

Bloody Mary

This drink makes the list due to its low caloric content and high nutritional value. Tomato juice is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants like lycopene, which has been shown to protect against heart disease and some types of cancer. (Look for the low-sodium variety, since some tomato juices contain a ton of salt.) Celery and other vegetable garnishes add nutrients like vitamin K, folate, and fiber. Like your bloody mary on the spicy side? According to LiveStrong, hot sauce like Tabasco contains capsaicin, a compound that may aid in digestion and could even lead to weight loss—a study published in the International Journal of Obesity found capsaicin increased satiety and reduced fat intake.

Scratch Margarita or Mojito

The most important thing to consider when weighing the health benefits of a cocktail is the mixer. Soda, juice, and even tonic water are loaded with sugar, as are pre-made mixes. To enjoy a margarita, simply pour tequila and freshly squeezed lime juice over ice in a glass with a salted rim. If you’re in the mood for a refreshing cocktail but don’t want a sugar bomb, try a mojito. This classic Cuban highball features fresh mint, which Dr. Oz reports is good for digestion and helps cleanse your liver.

Try Esquire’s recipe for the ultimate mojito:

Ingredients:

– 1/2 oz. fresh lime juice

– 1 tsp. superfine sugar

– 3 mint leaves

– 2 oz. white rum

– Club soda or seltzer

Directions:

Muddle lime juice with sugar in a Collins glass. Add mint, pressing leaves gently against the side of the glass. Fill glass 2/3 full with ice and pour in rum. Top with soda or seltzer and garnish with the squeezed-out lime shell.

Hot Toddy

This medicinal drink is so popular there’s even a holiday devoted to it: National Hot Toddy Day, which falls on January 11th, in case you’re interested in celebrating. Not only does it taste great, the traditional combination of whiskey, lemon, honey, and boiling water may also ease cold symptoms because hot drinks promote mucus secretion, which defends against bacteria and viruses. This is especially true of sweet and sour drinks like the toddy. As for the alcohol, it can act as a sedative to help you sleep, the best thing you can do to speed recovery when you’re under the weather. Just don’t overdo it—too much alcohol will make you feel much worse instead of better.

Vodka & Soda or Martini with Olives

While it doesn’t offer any health benefits per se, this drink is a good choice for people who are watching their weight. For a healthy twist on your Vodka & Soda, try adding frozen grapes. The American Heart Association recommends these as a heart-healthy way to satisfy your sweet tooth and freezing them also helps keep your drink cold for longer. According to MyFitnessPal, the average vodka and soda water with lime only contains 96 calories. And a martini only has the vodka or gin, a bit of olive juice, and olives, which have healthy monounsaturated fats. Just be sure to skip the blue-cheese stuffed variety.