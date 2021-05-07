Health tips for National Women’s Health Week

This year, National Women’s Health Week comes as the nation is continuing to grapple with an ongoing – albeit easing – pandemic.

That’s why it’s more important than ever to recognize the issues affecting women’s health—according to Dr. Jacqueline Walters, a practicing OB-GYN in Atlanta. You may also know her as Dr. Jackie from the hit bravo network TV show, “Married to Medicine”.

She recently launched a women’s health educational podcast and is the author of the best-selling book “The Queen V: Everything You Need to Know About Sex, Intimacy, and Down There Health Care”.

Check out our discussion with Dr. Jackie, and click here for more information.