It started seven years ago on Halloween as something fun to do with his kids. Now it’s a tradition not only for his family but for everyone in the neighborhood and beyond. Check out Daniel’s bigger than every Halloween display in Coventry!
You can check out the display for yourself on Halloween night at the end of Conifer Court.
