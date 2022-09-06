Join Audubon for the largest celebration of raptors in New England!

Eagles, owls, hawks, and falcons will be featured in live presentations, educational programs, activities, and games for bird enthusiasts of all ages.

Audubon Raptor Weekend presents a unique opportunity for visitors to get up-close with many species and learn about their adaptations and habitats in this engaging, family-friendly weekend event.

Event: Audubon Raptor Weekend

September 10 & 11, 2022; 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

For information and to purchase tickets in advance visit: https://asri.org/raptor-weekend/event-info.html