Have a ‘Gansett in Providence!

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The history of Narragansett Beer in Rhode Island is a rich and extensive one. Now, that great tradition is being carried on at their new Brewery in Providence. Beautifully located at India Point Park, they have it all from multiple different brews to food, fun, and so much more.

Brendan Kirby recently dropped by to check it out and learn more about the spot.

For additional info including details on this weekend’s Oktoberfest, visit them here: https://www.narragansettbeer.com/providence-brewery

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com