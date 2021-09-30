Have a ‘Gansett in Providence!

The history of Narragansett Beer in Rhode Island is a rich and extensive one. Now, that great tradition is being carried on at their new Brewery in Providence. Beautifully located at India Point Park, they have it all from multiple different brews to food, fun, and so much more.

Brendan Kirby recently dropped by to check it out and learn more about the spot.

For additional info including details on this weekend’s Oktoberfest, visit them here: https://www.narragansettbeer.com/providence-brewery

