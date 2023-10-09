Haunted Labyrinth celebrates 39 years of being the longest-running haunted house in New England, with some of your favorite rooms and scares from their long history.

Come and experience these Nightmares Retold.

Rejoice in Hope Youth Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of our youth.

Their haunted house is run entirely by adult and youth volunteers.

It started many years ago with the goal of encouraging leadership and ministry while providing a scary and fun attraction to the public.