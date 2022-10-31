In 1913, just six years after their formation, the Varnum Continentals began construction of a medieval-style armory at the corner of Main and Division Streets in East Greenwich, RI.
In the mid-1800s, the site had been the location of the Rhode Island Central Bank, the first bank in the town.
Some visitors to the Varnum Armory have had encounters with spirits from the past.
