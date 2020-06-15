Hasbro Children’s Hospital: “Fund-A-Need”

The Heroes Ball is Hasbro Children’s Hospital’s signature events and the largest annual fundraiser in support of Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

This year thing will look and feel a little different.

The special fund-a-need planned for this year’s Heroes Ball was to support the hospital’s pediatric oncology/hematology program and the transformation of Hasbro Children’s 5th floor, where inpatient cancer care takes place.

In lieu of this year’s event, Hasbro Children’s Hospital is making a special ‘virtual’ fund-a-need appeal to the community, inviting everyone to support a program that brings families from all over to Rhode Island for cutting edge pediatric cancer care.

By visiting https://giving.lifespan.org/Hasbro/FAN, donors can make a gift in support of the hospital’s pediatric oncology/hematology program, and thanks to an incredibly generous, anonymous donor, the first $100,000 in gifts will be matched, dollar-for-dollar.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

