Ethan is a 10-year-old boy from Coventry who was diagnosed with sickle cell disease a week after being born.

Thankfully for Ethan and his family, Hasbro Children’s Hospital and its Tomorrow Fund Clinic are close to home, where their expertise and care have made all the difference in the world in managing Ethan’s condition and during some emergency situations.

He was selected as the Hasbro Children’s Champion Child for overcoming his medical challenge with courage and resolve and will spend the next year as a pediatric ambassador highlighting the hospital’s work and the importance of donated funds for research and treatment.