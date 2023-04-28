Friday means it’s Rhody Roundup time as we chat about some hot topics of the week with a fun panel. Today Will was joined by Comic Tom Stewart of Funny 4 Funds, Comic Steve Donovan and Kim Zandy from 92 Pro FM.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.