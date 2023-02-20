Stacey Johnson, Executive Director and Jen Rudolph, Manager of the Ambassador Animal program from Roger Williams Park Zoo, join us to talk about all the happenings going on like Winter Wonder Days, Zoo Camps, and an update on the new Tree Kangaroo baby!
Plus – meet a prehensile-tailed skink from Roger Williams Park Zoo!
