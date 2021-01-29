Winter activities to check out in Providence and beyond!

Ashley Erling brings us "Eye on RI" featuring local events and activities!

Goat Hikes- In an effort to bring joy, excitement and something to look forward to the winter months, Simmons Farm will be offering weekly goat hikes. Join them for an hour and a half goat hike around historic Simmons Farm, hikes will be led by Farmer Karla and her crew of adventurous, fun loving goats. Each participant will get their own goat to walk on a leash. There will be stops along the way to let the goats nibble, through the hike you will have the full attention of your farmer and you can ask all the burning questions you have ever wanted to know about Simmons Farm, farming in New England, or the life of a farmer.