‘Whose Line’ comedians to appear locally

Comedians Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood of Whose Line is it Anyway? fame are bringing their Scared Scriptless Tour to the Zeiterion on October 1st! For the nearly two decades, Colin has headlined Scared Scriptless with his comedy partner Brad Sherwood which is the longest running live Improv show in the world, been the star of one of television’s longest running and most popular TV series, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and for the last five years, he’s also been touring the country with an entirely original and completely unforgettable theatrical experience called Hyprov which is ‘Improv Under Hypnosis.’

Colin & Brad are in the midst of celebrating their 20th Anniversary together by presenting a new version of Scared Scriptless which promises to captivate audience with more ‘games’ than ever before and lots of surprises – and don’t be shocked if some Socially Distance Moving Bodies join them on stage. In celebration of this 20th anniversary milestone tour, the guys will be bringing an unprecedented level of spontaneous engagement to their show by way of hilarious new material as well as classic audience favorites!

Following his Scared Scriptless tour, Colin will join up again with Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci as Hyprov gets ready for an Off-Broadway run. And in October, Colin returns for the 18th season of Whose Line Is It Anyway? where he, Ryan Stiles and Wayne Brady are asked every week to show off their amazing gifts for acting, singing, dancing and doing impressions.

Brendan Kirby caught up with the comedians ahead of their upcoming local show!