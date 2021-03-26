WaterFire unveils new exhibit at Arts Center

WaterFire Providence presents Down to Earth: Robert Rohm Sculpture, 1963-2013 at the WaterFire Arts Center (WFAC), an exhibition spanning fifty years of work by sculptor, Robert Rohm. This exhibition will run from Wednesday, March 24 – Sunday, April 25, 2021. Robert Rohm is internationally recognized for his sculptures with exhibitions at the Whitney Museum of American Art; the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston; the San Diego Museum of Contemporary Art; the Seattle Art Museum; and the Kunsthalle, Zurich, Switzerland. Rohm was a dedicated sculptor for fifty years as well as a professor of art at the University of Rhode Island for over thirty years.
Ed Cabral of WaterFire and the Robert Rohm’s widow Candy Adriance share more details about the show.
