WaterFire salutes our Veterans

WaterFire Providence, the State of Rhode Island, and the Providence VA Healthcare System

will honor veterans, all active-duty military personnel, and their families with a one-hour online

video premiere on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. You can watch on WaterFire Providence’s Facebook Live and Youtube channels. The program will also be broadcast

on Rhode Island PBS. Ed Cabral from WaterFire shares all the details!

